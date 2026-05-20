Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, has concluded its advisory role for Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC) as the sole global coordinator on the first accelerated bookbuild (ABB) executed in Oman’s capital markets, as per an emailed press release.

The transaction involved the sale of SOIC’s stake in OQ Base Industries (OQBI), Oman’s integrated methanol, ammonia, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producer. The offering included the placement of around 127.136 million shares valued at approximately $92.5 million on behalf of SOIC, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The transaction marked the first accelerated bookbuild offering in Oman and the first ABB launched in the region following recent geopolitical tensions. Structured as a cross-border sale with EFG Hermes advising a Saudi client, the offering attracted demand from domestic and international investors.

The order book was fully covered within one hour of launch, while the transaction was completed within four hours.

The offering was priced at an approximate 52% premium to OQBI’s share price as of December 31st, 2025, reflecting investor interest in Omani assets and regional capital markets.

Alongside participation from local investors, the transaction also drew demand from institutional investors across the US, Europe, and Asia.