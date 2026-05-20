Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien received a Chinese delegation from the Qianhai Shenzhen Zone to explore new opportunities for cooperation in logistics, advanced technologies, and digital infrastructure, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Gamal El-Dien outlined SCZONE’s key competitive advantages and growing investment potential, given its strategic location, integrated infrastructure, and investor-friendly business environment.

He also highlighted the availability of diversified energy resources, a skilled labor force, and strong connectivity between industrial zones and Red Sea and Mediterranean ports, which allows direct access to global markets supported by Egypt’s network of free trade agreements.

Gamal El-Dien identified targeted investment opportunities within SCZONE, particularly in logistics, advanced technology, data center development, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI-based tools, emphasizing the zone’s strategy to localize high-value industries and attract global technology players.

Meanwhile, the representatives from Qianhai expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation with SCZONE following their participation in the authority’s promotional tour in China last July.

They also voiced readiness to join forces in priority sectors, such as modern logistics, information technology (IT), and advanced maritime technologies. This is in addition to financial services, venture capital, entrepreneurship hubs, and innovation incubators.