Egypt - Damietta Port received the Panama-flagged bulk carrier YANG FAN carrying 144,780 tonnes of bulk slag from China, marking the largest bulk cargo load handled by the port since its establishment.

Arriving from Singapore, the bulk carrier measures 289 metres in length and 45 metres in width, with a draught of 16 metres. The port authority stated that the successful reception of the deep-draught vessel reflects the readiness of the navigation channel and marine berths.

Port Authority Chairperson Tarek Adly Abdallah attributed the capacity to accommodate this load to recent development plans, which included deepening the navigation channel and berths, modernising marine services, and improving handling operations. He also noted the role of the authority’s pilots, marine service crews, and mooring workers in executing the piloting, towing, berthing, and mooring operations for the large vessel.

The cargo unloading will be carried out using equipment belonging to Sisco Trans for Advanced Logistics, in coordination with the port authority and relevant entities to manage the handling and discharge processes.

The port’s upgrades are part of a broader Ministry of Transport plan, directed by Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, to develop Egyptian ports and raise their operational and competitive capacity.

The initiative aligns with state directives to establish Egypt as a regional centre for transport, logistics, and transit trade, supporting the handling of bulk and general cargo.

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