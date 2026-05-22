ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group announced the establishment of a consolidated, multimodal inland logistics network of rail-linked dry ports and cargo depots, including KEZAD Group’s Industry City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

This network will position Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals as dual gateways for the UAE industry, while strengthening the movement of industrial cargo across the UAE and the wider region.

In support of this effort, the group signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four leading UAE manufacturers, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), EMSTEEL Group, Al Ghurair Iron & Steel, and Tenaris, positioning them as anchor industrial cargo clients of AD Ports Group’s rail-linked inland logistics network.

The network aims to facilitate the efficient movement of industrial inputs, finished goods and strategic cargo across the UAE. It will connect Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals to rail-linked inland dry ports, ICAD, and cargo depots across the UAE, creating a more integrated logistics backbone that supports seamless flows between production sites, inland markets and regional trade corridors.

Designed to enhance supply chain performance, the network will enable more reliable inbound flows of industrial feedstock and raw materials to UAE manufacturers, whilst offering greater flexibility for outbound distribution of finished and semi-finished goods, through multiple inland and gateway options, strengthening corridor resilience, reducing reliance on single gateways, and improving access to the UAE and regional markets.

“Through establishing a consolidated, multimodal inland logistics network, anchored by the UAE’s leading industrial champions, we aim to further strengthen the UAE’s industrial logistics backbone," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

He said that this network will connect Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals to a rail-linked network of inland dry ports and cargo depots, enhancing commercial use of the UAE’s national rail infrastructure. It will also provide improved access to industrial inputs, greater export flexibility, and long-term competitiveness for national supply chains, in line with the vision of the wise leadership.

By strengthening inland cargo connectivity between ports, industrial zones and end markets, the consolidated network will support the UAE’s industrial growth agenda, improving trade corridor optionality for strategic cargo across the UAE and the wider region.

Its benefits will extend to manufacturers and industries across KEZAD and other UAE industrial sectors, enabling more efficient access to raw materials and streamlined export of finished goods through Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals as key gateways.