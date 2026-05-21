Muscat: Asyad Shipping, a subsidiary of Asyad Group, officially celebrated the naming of its two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, "Muscat LNG" and "Musandam LNG."

This strategic expansion reflects the continuous growth of the company’s maritime fleet and significantly enhances the Sultanate of Oman’s presence in the global energy transportation sector.

This milestone comes just days after the commissioning of the giant oil tanker "Bedbed," underscoring the rapid growth of Asyad Shipping's fleet and its expanding investments across the transport, energy, and marine service sectors. These developments operate within an integrated logistics ecosystem that supports Asyad Group’s position as a premier global logistics provider, keeping pace with the fast-moving dynamics of international maritime trade.

Meanwhile, the official naming ceremony took place in the Republic of South Korea under the patronage of Dr. Zakariya bin Hamad al Saadi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to South Korea.

The event was attended by Dr. Ibrahim bin Bakhit al Nadhairi, Dr Amer bin Nasser al Mat'ani and senior executive management members from both Asyad Shipping and Oman LNG.

In a statement, Dr. Zakariya bin Hamad al Saadi, Oman's Ambassador to South Korea, said "The naming of 'Muscat LNG' and 'Musandam LNG' reflects the continuous growth of Oman's maritime and energy capabilities. It underscores the vital role of international partnerships in supporting sustainable economic development and highlights the deep-rooted, five-decade relationship between Oman and South Korea."

Built at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard—one of the world's leading specialized shipbuilding facilities—both vessels were engineered to meet the highest international standards of operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Apparently, the addition of "Muscat LNG" and "Musandam LNG" represents a qualitative leap for Asyad Shipping's fleet, bolstering its competitiveness in a growing LNG market driven by a global transition toward cleaner, lower-carbon energy sources. Furthermore, this expansion mirrors Oman's rising role as a vital regional and global hub in energy supply chains and maritime logistics, leveraging its strategic geographic location and advanced port networks.

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