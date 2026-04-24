LONDON - The Middle East conflict could result in the loss of around ​120 billion ⁠cubic metres (bcm) of cumulative liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply between 2026 ‌and 2030, or 15% of expected global supply, due to short-term disruptions to ​flows and slower capacity growth, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

* ​The loss ​will ultimately be offset by the starting of new liquefaction facilities but the impact on growth will be mostly this ⁠year and next and will therefore delay the effects of an expected wave of LNG supply from new projects, the IEA said in its quarterly natural gas outlook.

* LNG supply growth ​came to ‌a halt in ⁠March after ⁠the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which effectively reduced the combined LNG production ​of Qatar and the United Arab ‌Emirates by around 10 bcm for the ⁠month.

* LNG supply losses from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are expected to total around 20 bcm for March-April.

* "Each month without LNG cargoes transiting the strait results in around 10 bcm of LNG supply loss," the IEA said.

* In addition, damage caused by attacks on Qatar’s LNG facilities could reduce the country’s LNG output by nearly 70 bcm by 2030, ‌assuming a repair period of four years.

* Delays ⁠to QatarEnergy's North Field East expansion project could ​also reduce LNG supply by nearly 20 bcm over the 2026-2030 period.

* The IEA said the duration of the closure of ​Hormuz will continue ‌to affect demand this year and lead to ⁠a downward revision of its ​demand forecasts.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Tomasz Janowski)