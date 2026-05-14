Envision Energy has partnered with Menderes Tekstil, an Akca Holding company, to develop the 120MW Beğendik Wind Power Project in Edirne Province, Türkiye, strengthening cooperation in renewable energy development and industrial decarbonisation.

The collaboration was formalised alongside the Turkish Wind Energy Congress during Envision Tech Day, where the two companies also signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

The move expands their relationship from a single-project partnership into a long-term strategic alliance focused on accelerating clean energy deployment in Türkiye.

The Beğendik project is one of Envision Energy’s wind developments in the country and is seen as part of its broader commitment to supporting Türkiye’s net-zero ambitions.

The facility will feature 15 units of Envision’s EN-182/8.0MW wind turbines and is expected to generate around 360 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

This output is projected to offset approximately 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, contributing significantly to the national grid’s renewable energy supply.

Under the agreement, Envision Energy will provide advanced turbine technology alongside integrated lifecycle services, including long-term operations and maintenance support for 15 years.

The partnership highlights both companies’ focus on improving project efficiency, reliability, and long-term asset performance while advancing Türkiye’s renewable energy transition.

"The Beğendik project shows how renewable energy projects can create long-term value creation beyond capacity growth," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, "Leveraging Envision Energy's large-megawatt platform with full lifecycle capabilities, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Menderes Tekstil to develop a benchmark project that integrates economic value, operational reliability, and sustainability impact. Together, we aim to contribute to Turkiye's energy transition and a more resilient future energy system."

Osman AKÇA, Board Member of Menderes Tekstil, added: "The Beğendik project marks an important step in Menderes' clean energy investment and sustainability journey. Envision Energy's proven strengths in technology, products, and services give us strong confidence in the project's long-term performance and reliability. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and exploring further opportunities in green energy development together." -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service