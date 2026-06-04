McDermott, a premier provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, said it has been selected by Saudi oil giant Aramco as one of the 11 selected contractors for a project management consultancy long-term agreement (LTA) to support delivery of large-scale energy, downstream, petrochemical and low carbon projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, McDermott will leverage its global delivery model and technical expertise to deliver engineering, front‑end development (pre‑FEED and FEED) and project management consultancy services.

The agreement establishes a strategic partnership between McDermott and Solutions Leaders Fayez Engineering (SLFE), a leading Saudi engineering company and Aramco-approved general engineering services + (GES+) contractor.

The collaboration combines McDermott's global experience in executing complex, capital‑intensive projects with SLFE's strong in‑kingdom presence and local execution capabilities, it stated.

The multi‑year PMC LTA, via its key unit McDermott Nederland B.V., positions McDermott as an engineering and project management service provider within Aramco's strategic investment programmes.

On the contract win, McDermott's CEO and Chair of the Board Michael McKelvy, said: "Just as the US and the Kingdom share a commitment to long-term collaboration, we share a commitment with SLFE to localisation, knowledge transfer and sustainable capacity building within the Kingdom."

McDermott, he stated, has a well-established relationship with Aramco and a proven track record of executing complex engineering and energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East. This award further strengthens McDermott's role in supporting the kingdom's long‑term development goals and energy transition.

Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions, said: "This long‑term agreement reflects Aramco's confidence in our proven execution capabilities and our track record of delivering complex, world‑class projects in the Kingdom."

Through the McDermott–SLFE partnership, projects will be executed using an integrated Out‑of‑Kingdom and In‑Kingdom delivery model, enabling efficient execution while meeting Aramco's localisation and In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) objectives.

SLFE will play a key role in engineering and client support within the Kingdom, while McDermott will lead overall execution planning, governance and technical leadership through its established global engineering centres.

"We are proud to partner with McDermott on this strategic agreement with Aramco," said Ashraf Alkhaznadar, the SLFE's President & CEO. "Together, we bring complementary strengths that support Aramco's long‑term vision while continuing to develop national engineering capability," he added.

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