The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched the 'Institutional Support Framework' for non-profit organisations, aimed at strengthening their institutional capabilities, enhancing their readiness, and ensuring the sustainability of their initiatives and programmes.

The framework also seeks to empower non-profit organisations to contribute effectively to the achievement of national priorities, reinforcing the position of the NPOs sector as an active and influential partner in the nation’s development journey. This initiative reflects the UAE’s strategic direction and the vision of its wise leadership to build a more cohesive, sustainable, and prosperous society.

The announcement was made during the “Non-Profit Organizations Forum,” organised by the Ministry at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. The forum aimed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise on governance best practices, contributing to enhanced organizational performance and operational efficiency.

The event was attended by Aisha Yousef, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Non-Profit Organizations Sector, as well as several ministry leaders, officials, and representatives of non-profit organizations.

The forum covered a range of topics, including the different types of institutional support available to non-profit organisations, the approved eligibility requirements and assessment criteria for granting such support, and the mechanisms for reviewing cases eligible for funding. It also addressed the applicable regulatory and financial controls, in addition to the oversight mechanisms governing the use of institutional support funds.

Aisha Yousef stated, “The launch of the Institutional Support Framework for non-profit organizations reflects the UAE’s vision of strengthening the role of this vital sector as a key and active partner in the country’s ongoing development journey. It also supports the creation of a flexible and enabling environment for community and humanitarian work, founded on efficiency and sustainability.”

She noted that giving and community engagement are integral to the UAE’s approach, deeply rooted values, and national identity. She further emphasized that non-profit organisations, with their capabilities, resources, and specialized expertise, represent one of the key pillars of this approach, generating a positive impact on Emirati society and enhancing quality of life.

He added, “The Institutional Support Framework represents a strategic step toward strengthening the readiness and efficiency of non-profit organizations, helping to ensure the sustainability of their impact. The support provided through the framework extends beyond the development of initiatives; it also focuses on building the institutional capacities that enable organizations to achieve their vision and future objectives with greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

For his part, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Non-Profit Organizations Sector, said, “The Institutional Support Framework represents a significant and transformative step in the sector’s development journey, marking a shift from the traditional concept of funding toward institutional empowerment based on sustainability, impact, and measurable outcomes. The framework reflects the objectives of the 2030 Strategic Vision: 'Partners in Development" and responds to the needs and aspirations of the sector.”

He added, “This vision is built on several key pillars, including the development of a NPOs sector that serves as a principal partner in national development, and the establishment of an integrated ecosystem that strengthens the capacities and sustainability of organisations."

It also seeks to expand partnerships with both the public and private sectors to align efforts and advance national priorities, while embedding governance, transparency, and compliance practices that enhance the sector’s credibility and effectiveness. In addition, the vision aims to advance digital transformation efforts that support data-driven decision-making and impact measurement, ultimately contributing to sustainable social outcomes.

The Institutional Support Framework for non-profit organisations is based on clear eligibility criteria designed to provide targeted support to organizations and ensure that resources are directed toward the most effective and sustainable initiatives, thereby contributing to the development of the sector.

The framework offers two types of support: Institutional Support consists of a one-time financial grant of AED50,000 provided to newly established non-profit organizations to help them meet establishment requirements and launch their programmes and activities.

Institutional Empowerment Support is designed for organizations that meet the approved eligibility criteria and is provided through funding tiers of up to AED400,000, based on institutional performance levels and organizational readiness.