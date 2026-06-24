Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that it has started work on the Imam Abdullah bin Saud Road at its intersection with Khalid bin Al Waleed Road in the Saudi capital.

Delivered under the Main and Ring Road Axes Development Program, the project will support the city’s transport system and accommodate the capital’s rapid urban and population growth.

To maintain uninterrupted traffic flow, construction operations will keep three lanes open in both the eastbound and westbound directions. This strategy minimizes the impact on road users and surrounding residential and commercial areas during execution, said RCRC in a statement.

Extending 9km, the project is part of RCRC’s ongoing efforts to upgrade key traffic corridors, which will increase infrastructure efficiency and facilitate smoother mobility in northeastern Riyadh.

The project will reduce traffic congestion on parallel east-west routes and improve north-south traffic flow on Khalid bin Al-Waleed and Al-Sahabah roads at their intersections with Imam Abdullah bin Saud Road.

Furthermore, it will increase the capacity of surface intersections and provide the necessary turns to connect adjacent areas to the highway network, said the statement.

Supported by a comprehensive traffic management plan developed in partnership with the Riyadh Traffic Department and relevant entities, RCRC ensures continuous traffic movement throughout all construction phases, it added.

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