Red Sea International Company said its subsidiary, Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company (First Fix), has signed a subcontract with Salini Saudi Arabia to execute mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works for a project in Diriyah.

The subcontract is valued at 352.6 million Saudi riyal ($93.93 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The work scope includes supplying, installing, testing and commissioning all MEP works, as well as related engineering works assigned to First Fix.

The subcontract tenure is 454 days, the statement added.

The financial impact of the project is expected to be reflected in the second-quarter earnings of 2026, the statement said.

Salini Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of Italy-based construction giant WeBuild Group, is executing contracts worth a combined $2 billion for the $63.2 billion Diriyah, the City of Earth giga project. In July 2025, the company was awarded a $600 million contract for construction work on the Diriyah Square retail precinct. Package 3 – Finishing and MEP covers 73 individual buildings and 400 shell and core retail units over a built-up area of 365,340 square metres (sqm) and includes the facades, finishes and fit-outs of the units.

Salini is also in the process of completing the structural engineering for all the Diriyah Square assets above ground, including the retail, hotels, branded residences, offices and grand mosque (Packages 3, 6, and 7). Salini Saudi Arabia is also executing Package 2 – Super-Basement Works for a multi-storey mega car park for 10,500 vehicles, which was awarded in January 2022.

Diriyah Company had awarded over $29 billion in construction contracts up to the end of April 2026.

Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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