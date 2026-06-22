AviLease (Aircraft Leasing Company), an aircraft lessor that is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will issue a dollar-denominated Regulation S five-year bond offering,

The company, rated Baa2 (Stable) by Moody’s and BBB (Stable) by Fitch, has mandated BNP Paribas and Mizuho as joint global coordinators, joint active bookrunners and joint lead managers, together with Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint active bookrunners and joint lead managers.

A series of virtual fixed income investor calls will commence Monday, 22 June.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com