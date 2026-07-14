JEDDAH — The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, approved the State Revenues Law and endorsed the introduction of a new training visa for international trainees during its session held in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The new visa will be granted to international trainees in accordance with a set of approved regulatory arrangements.

The Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international developments, reaffirming support for efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region.

The Cabinet was also updated on the Crown Prince’s official talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening bilateral relations across various sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Canada’s economic growth agenda.

The Cabinet praised the signing of Saudi-Canadian memoranda of understanding covering the establishment of the Saudi-Canadian Coordination Council, cooperation in the energy sector, investment in artificial intelligence, and skills development.

It also welcomed the outcomes of the Saudi Arabia-Canada Investment Forum, which resulted in trade and investment agreements between government entities and private-sector organizations in mining, engineering, infrastructure, advanced industries, education and training, financial services, and information and communications technology.

Reviewing regional developments, the Cabinet strongly condemned Iran’s repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Jordan. It reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of actions that undermine regional security and violate international law, the United Nations Charter, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the recent Saudi-Iraqi meeting in Riyadh, particularly Iraq’s renewed commitment not to allow its territory or airspace to be used as a launch point for attacks against Saudi Arabia, other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, or states in the region.

The Cabinet also welcomed the United States’ decision to begin procedures to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s support for measures that strengthen Syria’s security and stability, rebuild state institutions, and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people.

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