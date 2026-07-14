Knowledge Economic City Company (KEC) has awarded a SAR118 million ($31 million) contract to Astra Construction Company for the delivery of architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and external works for the Riyadh Schools Complex within the premium urban development project in Madinah.

The contract forms a key milestone in the development of the integrated educational district being established within KEC.

The school complex is part of the implementation of the strategic agreement between KEC and Riyadh Schools Holding Company, an affiliate of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK).

Under this, the KEC is responsible for developing the educational complex and its supporting infrastructure, while Riyadh Schools Holding Company will operate and manage the campus, providing educational services for both boys and girls in accordance with the academic standards and curricula adopted across Riyadh Schools.

Under the 10-month contract, Astra will undertake the execution and completion of all architectural works, MEP systems, and external infrastructure for the school buildings in accordance with the approved engineering designs, technical specifications, and the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities.

The scope of work includes the delivery of building architectural finishes, installation of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, and the construction of all associated external works required to complete the educational complex, it added.-

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