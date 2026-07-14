Muscat: Growing geopolitical and economic shifts across the Gulf are driving countries to prioritise long-term strategic partnerships over purely commercial relationships, according to Lionel Rabin, Founder and Managing Director of Haltiqa – Bridging Energies and Chairman of the Oman–France Joint Business Council.

Speaking on the evolving business landscape, Rabin said recent regional developments have reinforced a clear trend in the Gulf, where governments increasingly evaluate international partnerships based not only on commercial performance but also on their contribution to national development goals.

"Governments are looking for partners who invest locally, transfer expertise, build capabilities and remain committed through periods of uncertainty," he said.

Rabin noted that the relationship between Oman and France reflects this long-term approach, with cooperation steadily expanding over the years across sectors including defence, energy, logistics, infrastructure, industry, technology and artificial intelligence.

He said the recent State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France has given fresh impetus to bilateral relations, creating new opportunities for strategic cooperation and investment between the two countries.

According to Rabin, the Oman–France Joint Business Council plays a key role in strengthening economic ties by connecting businesses, encouraging investment and converting high-level strategic dialogue into practical commercial partnerships.

Supported by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and MEDEF International, the council serves as a platform to facilitate collaboration between Omani and French companies across priority sectors.

Rabin added that Gulf countries are increasingly seeking partners who can contribute to their long-term economic transformation rather than simply supplying goods and services, reflecting a broader shift towards sustainable investment, knowledge transfer and capability building.

He said this evolving approach presents significant opportunities for companies willing to establish a long-term presence in Oman and support the country's economic diversification agenda under Oman Vision 2040.

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