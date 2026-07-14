RIYADH — The Interior Ministry has warned that expatriates who fail to leave the Kingdom after their entry visas expire will face penalties of up to SR50,000, imprisonment for up to six months and deportation.

The ministry urged the public to report violations of residency, labor and border security regulations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.

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