Riyad Bank, rated A (stable) by S&P Global Ratings, A- (stable) by Fitch and A1 (stable) by Moody's, has established a SAR10 billion ($2.66 billion) AT1 local currency sukuk programme that will allow it to issue perpetual Shariah-compliant capital instruments from time to time to strengthen its capital base, support growth and manage liquidity.

Riyad Capital is acting as sole arranger and dealer, while A&O Shearman and Khoshaim are legal advisers to the issuer.

The lender’s capital position remained comfortably above regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2025, with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 15.78% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.81%, compared with a minimum regulatory capital requirement of 11.079%.

The lender has most recently issued AT1 sukuk of $50 million and SAR1.25 billion in February 2026.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com