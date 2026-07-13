Arab Finance: Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling's consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company are 19.38% year-on-year (YoY) higher, reaching EGP 1.776 billion in the nine-month period ended May 31st, 2026, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits are compared with the reported EGP 1.487 billion in the corresponding period ended May 31st, 2025.

Revenues climbed to EGP 2.485 billion in the September 2025-May 2026 period from EGP 2.141 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone results, net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.609 billion in the nine-month period ended May 31st, 2026, representing an annual surge from EGP 1.197 billion.

Standalone revenues jumped to EGP 1.527 billion from EGP 1.027 billion.