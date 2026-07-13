Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank’s standalone net profits after tax rose 193% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2026 to EGP 3.876 billion, compared to EGP 1.323 billion, according to the bank’s financial indicators released on July 17th.

Standalone revenues also jumped 22.1% YoY to EGP 16.044 billion from EGP 13.145 billion in H1 2025.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches across the country.