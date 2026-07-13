Gulf stock markets were subdued on Sunday as U.S. and Iranian forces ​traded heavy missile ⁠and drone strikes, with Tehran hitting U.S. facilities across ‌the region and again shutting the Strait of Hormuz.

A wave of strikes exchanged ​between the U.S. and Iran over recent days prompted President Donald Trump to ​announce that ​their ceasefire was over, though he signalled that talks could still resume.

The escalation followed several attacks on commercial vessels ⁠in the region. Iran stated it had shut the strait after firing a warning shot at a ship on an unauthorised route and on Sunday reported it had disabled a second vessel. Saudi ​Arabia's benchmark ‌index edged 0.1% ⁠higher, helped by ⁠a 0.2% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The kingdom is considering expanding ​capacity of its crude oil pipeline to ‌the western Red Sea coast, five sources ⁠close to the matter said, enabling the kingdom and possibly neighbours to transport more oil without crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Qatari index was up 0.1%, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar gaining 0.6%.

Qatar's former emir, whose leadership helped to establish the country as a regional powerhouse, has died aged 74, the Amiri Diwan government body announced on Sunday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ‌eased by 0.1%, with Talaat Moustafa Group Holding down ⁠0.6%.

Egypt's current account deficit more than doubled ​to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter, from $2.3 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia was up 0.1% to 10,819

Qatar rose ​0.1% to 10,103

Egypt lost ‌0.1% to 52,256

Bahrain inched 0.1% higher to 2,011

Oman added 0.1% ⁠to 7,652

Kuwait eased 0.1% to ​9,082

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)