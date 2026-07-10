RIYADH - Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the treacherous Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, emphasising that the continuation of these attacks reflects an unacceptable escalatory approach, constituting a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and a grave breach of the principles of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

"These hostile Iranian acts represent a direct threat to regional peace and security, undermining international efforts aimed at consolidating stability and de-escalating tensions," he underscored.

He stressed that their continuation warrants a firm and deterrent international stance to put an end to these irresponsible Iranian practices and ensure respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in their internal affairs.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, underlining the Cooperation Council's support for all measures they take to protect their security and territorial sovereignty.