KUWAIT - Kuwait's armed forces intercepted three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 10 hostile drones detected in the country's airspace early Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan as saying that the threats were successfully intercepted and neutralised.

Al-Atwan said falling debris caused material damage at several locations and left one person injured. The injured is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.