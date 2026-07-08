Bahrain - The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has upgraded its labour supply agency licence cancellation service into a digital one that enables holders to automatically cancel their licence to operate a labour supply agency when their commercial registration is cancelled by the Industry and Commerce Ministry, without the need to submit supporting documents.

Under the enhanced service, the processing time has been reduced from two working days to an immediate automated procedure through the service’s digital transformation.

The development also includes the standardisation of information across all channels, improving service efficiency and providing beneficiaries with a simpler and more streamlined experience.

LMRA deputy chief executive officer for services and business affairs Ahmed Al Aradi said the enhanced service forms part of the authority’s efforts to adopt innovative digital solutions that improve efficiency, simplify procedures and enhance the customer experience.

This reflects the LMRA’s commitment to continuously improving the quality of its services, helping save time and effort while strengthening the effectiveness of its operational framework, he said.

As part of the government’s broader programme to develop and re-engineer public services, more than 1,300 government services have been documented, translated and published.

Around 800 of these services have undergone development and re-engineering across various government entities, based on proposals and feedback received through the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul, investor feedback and government secret shopper reports.

The initiative has also included the introduction of guides and service level agreements, contributing to more efficient procedures, higher-quality public services and an improved user experience.

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