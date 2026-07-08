Topsoe, a provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition, and Sasol, a chemicals and energy company, have signed a single-point licensing agreement with SUSTAERO to support the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility in Canada.

The partnership will combine Topsoe’s hydrogen production, gas reforming and hydroprocessing solutions with Sasol’s Fischer-Tropsch and treatment technologies.

The facility is expected to produce more than 3,200 barrels per day of SAF once operational, with potential expansion to three times its initial capacity.

Yassir Ghiyati, Chief Commercial Officer at Topsoe, said: “We are proud to partner with SUSTAERO on this important project and to provide the technologies needed to help bring it to life. Sustainable aviation fuel will play a critical role in supporting aviation’s transition to lower-emission fuels, and projects like this demonstrate how proven technologies and strong collaboration can accelerate the commercialization of renewable fuels at scale.”

Sarushen Pillay, Executive Vice President for Business Building, Strategy and Technology at Sasol, said: "We're proud that SUSTAERO has selected Sasol for its biomass to liquids facility, and we look forward to deliver an integrated FT solution that de-risks the project, drives superior product yields and strengthens overall bankability. Sasol's Fischer-Tropsch technology is a proven, world-leading energy solution renowned for its reliability, scalability and performance. Through a decades-long partnership with Topsoe, this single-point technology licensing model has become a powerful, highly effective energy solution.”

Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO, said: “We’re honoured to be working with both Topsoe and Sasol, both long-established pioneers who continue to be the vanguard of gas to liquid manufacturing. Our Syngas Optimization for Aviation Renewables (SOAR™) architecture is augmented and de-risked by integrating their G2L technologies. With this partnership, SUSTAERO will play a leadership role in aviation’s evolution to low-carbon fuels made from secure and sustainable feedstocks.”

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