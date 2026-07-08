Axess Group has secured contracts from Golar LNG to deliver maintenance build and integrity management services for two floating LNG (FLNG) assets following competitive tenders.

The work includes developing maintenance and inspection programmes for the MK II FLNG, and integrity revalidation services for the Hilli FLNG, including risk-based inspection reviews and structural assessments.

Axess will provide digitally enabled Asset Integrity Management solutions using its global capabilities.

The MK II FLNG, scheduled for delivery in Q4 2027, will have a liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually, while Hilli FLNG has operated commercially since 2018.

“These awards reflect the strong confidence in Axess’ execution model and technical expertise in asset integrity for FLNG assets. They provide a solid platform for long-term value creation through high-quality AIM delivery and operational support,” Andreas Sæter, VP – Europe at Axess Group said.

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