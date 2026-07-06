DHAKA - QatarEnergy has halved its scheduled ​deliveries of ⁠liquefied natural gas to Bangladesh ‌for this year, Petrobangla's acting chairman and industry sources said, ​as the Iran war fallout continues to curb ​shipments of ​the super-chilled fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.

"All these problems stem from ⁠the war," Abdul Mannan told Reuters on Monday.

"We are exploring alternative sources to bridge the expected shortfall, including higher spot-market purchases ​and government-to-government ‌deals with other ⁠suppliers. ⁠We will pursue whichever option offers the most favourable ​commercial terms while ensuring the ‌country's energy security."

Qatar was ⁠the world's second-largest LNG producing country after the United States and Bangladesh's largest supplier, accounting for about 4.15 million metric tons of the nearly 7 million tons imported by the South Asian nation last year.

State-run Petrobangla has two long-term contracts ‌with QatarEnergy, one for 2.5 million tons ⁠per annum (mtpa) and the other for ​1.8 mtpa.

QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ruma ​Paul in ‌Dhaka, Emily Chow in Singapore ⁠and Marwa Rashad in ​London; Editing by Louise Heavens)