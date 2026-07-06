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DHAKA - QatarEnergy has halved its scheduled deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Bangladesh for this year, Petrobangla's acting chairman and industry sources said, as the Iran war fallout continues to curb shipments of the super-chilled fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.
"All these problems stem from the war," Abdul Mannan told Reuters on Monday.
"We are exploring alternative sources to bridge the expected shortfall, including higher spot-market purchases and government-to-government deals with other suppliers. We will pursue whichever option offers the most favourable commercial terms while ensuring the country's energy security."
Qatar was the world's second-largest LNG producing country after the United States and Bangladesh's largest supplier, accounting for about 4.15 million metric tons of the nearly 7 million tons imported by the South Asian nation last year.
State-run Petrobangla has two long-term contracts with QatarEnergy, one for 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) and the other for 1.8 mtpa.
QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Emily Chow in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Louise Heavens)