MUSCAT: The National Energy Centre (NEC) welcomed the signing of a package of economic and investment agreements between Oman and France during the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France. NEC emphasised that these agreements reflect the strength of the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and open new horizons for cooperation in strategic sectors, particularly water and energy.

In this context, the National Energy Centre takes pride in its participation in the National Sustainable Water Alliance (NWA), a strategic consortium comprising the National Energy Centre, National Trading Company, SUEZ International and Water Investment Company. The consortium has been awarded a 15-year contract to operate and maintain water and wastewater services in Oman for Nama Water Services, demonstrating a successful partnership that combines national capabilities with international expertise to support the development of Oman’s water sector.

The project is one of the largest water sector initiatives in the region and represents SUEZ’s largest operational contract in the Middle East. It covers water and wastewater services across the Governorates of Muscat, Al Sharqiyah North, and Al Sharqiyah South, serving approximately 2.3 million people.

Abdullah bin Rashid al Badi, Chairman of the NEC, stated that this partnership represents an advanced model of collaboration between national institutions and international partners, reflecting the confidence that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys in attracting high-quality investments and building strategic alliances. He noted that the project will contribute to knowledge transfer, the development of national talent, and the implementation of global best practices in water utility management and operations, thereby supporting sustainable development and aligning with the Sultanate of Oman’s national priorities for the water sector.

The project also supports Oman's national priorities to enhance the efficiency of water networks and reduce water losses from approximately 34 per cent to 11 per cent by 2040, strengthening water security, improving service quality, and advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 toward building a smart and sustainable water sector.

Al Badi added that the National Energy Centre’s contribution to establishing and supporting the National Sustainable Water Alliance (NWA) is fully aligned with the Centre’s vision of fostering effective strategic partnerships, enabling high value investments, and strengthening local content, thereby supporting sustainable economic development and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for strategic projects and international partnerships.

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