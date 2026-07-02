Muscat – Oman and France have signed three strategic agreements covering renewable energy, energy storage and digital infrastructure, marking a major step in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and advancing the sultanate’s energy transition.

The agreements were signed in Paris on Monday during the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The projects include what is set to become the Middle East’s largest pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facility, a new 500MW solar power plant, and a 1,000MW digital infrastructure platform to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The 2,000MW Jabal Abyad PHES project, to be developed near Wadi Dayqah Dam, will be implemented in partnership with French power solutions provider EDF, Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC), TAKHZEEN Oman, Green Universe Enterprise and the Authority for Public Services Regulation.

The project is designed to provide long-duration energy storage, improve electricity grid stability and enable greater integration of renewable energy into Oman’s power network. It is also expected to generate significant in-country value through local procurement, job creation and opportunities for SMEs.

The second agreement covers the 500MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP), which will be financed, built and operated by a consortium comprising EDF, ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) in partnership with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP).

The project will increase the share of renewable energy in Oman’s electricity mix while meeting rising demand for reliable and low-carbon power. It is EDF’s third renewable energy project in Oman, following the 500MW Manah 1 Solar PV IPP and the 120MW Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP.

A third agreement, signed by the Omani government, EDF and Synergy Investments, will explore the development of a 1,000MW sustainable digital infrastructure platform aimed at positioning the sultanate as a regional hub for AI, advanced computing and cloud services.

Béatrice Buffon, CEO of EDF, said the agreements reflect the strong strategic partnership between Oman and France and their shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition.

Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP, said the Al Kamil project would strengthen Oman’s clean energy portfolio, encourage private sector investment and support sustainable economic growth.

Kumail Said, Acting CEO of OQAE, said the project reinforces the company’s role in delivering renewable energy projects that enhance energy security, accelerate economic diversification and support the objectives of Vision 2040.

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