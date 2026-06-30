TUNIS, June 29 (TAP) - The first operational voyage in Tunisia of an artisanal fishing boat powered entirely by electric propulsion supplied by solar energy took place on Monday, June 29, 2026 in Ajim, on the island of Djerba, WWF North Africa said in a statement issued Monday.

Organised by WWF North Africa, this pilot initiative marks a major step towards energy transition and marine environment protection, particularly as it constitutes the first concrete demonstration in Tunisia of the use of a solar-powered electric propulsion system on an artisanal fishing vessel. It demonstrates that a credible, efficient and sustainable alternative to thermal engines is now conceivable for fishing communities.

Beyond its national significance, this initiative positions Tunisia among the pioneering countries in the Mediterranean basin in terms of decarbonising artisanal fisheries and paves the way for the development of innovative solutions combining the preservation of marine resources, energy transition and a sustainable blue economy.

The Ajim site was selected to host this first demonstration owing to the dynamism of its artisanal fishing community, the commitment of local stakeholders to the energy transition and the particularly favourable sunshine conditions for harnessing solar energy.

This initiative is part of the project entitled "Decarbonisation of Artisanal Fisheries in Tunisia: Promoting Clean Energy for Sustainable Coastal Communities," funded by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The project seeks to accelerate the transition to clean energy in the artisanal fisheries sector, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve fishermen's living conditions and preserve marine ecosystems.

The project addresses the growing challenges facing Tunisia's artisanal fisheries sector, notably the continuous rise in fossil fuel costs, which account for a significant share of fishermen's operating expenses, as well as the need to support Tunisia's national and international commitments in combating climate change.

Implemented over a 12-month period in the Gulf of Gabès, the project aims to demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of using clean energy in artisanal fisheries, while developing innovative financing mechanisms to facilitate the large-scale deployment of this technology.

The project notably provides for equipping eight artisanal fishing boats with solar-powered electric propulsion systems, strengthening the capacities of more than 100 fishermen and representatives of the institutions concerned, and conducting technical and economic analyses and formulating recommendations to support the development of national policies related to the energy transition in the fisheries sector.

The demonstration will rely on an integrated system comprising an electric motor specially designed for the coastal navigation of artisanal fishing boats and a rechargeable battery ensuring the autonomy required for fishing trips at sea.

It also includes a photovoltaic solar-powered charging station installed for the benefit of Fisheries Development Groups in Ghannouch (Gabès Governorate) and Ajim (Médenine Governorate), enabling fishermen to recharge their batteries using clean and renewable energy.

This initiative will help reduce fuel-related expenditures for artisanal fishermen, as well as marine pollution risks linked to hydrocarbons, while lowering carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and noise pollution generated by conventional thermal engines.

In addition, improved air quality in coastal areas, enhanced economic and social resilience of fishing communities, and the availability of a pilot model that can be replicated in other regions of Tunisia and in countries across the Mediterranean basin are among the expected impacts of this initiative.

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