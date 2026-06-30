Arabian Romoz Company, the Saudi real estate development firm, plans to float 950,000 shares or 11.95% of its share capital in a Nomu IPO.

The offer will be confined to qualified investors. The announcement by Arabian Romoz comes the same week as another Saudi-based real estate firm, MSGA Investment Company (MSGA), readies for its float on the parallel market with a plan to raise approximately SAR 66.7 million ($17.8 million).

On Sunday, lead manager Yaqeen Capital said the potential offering was oversubscribed by 144.59%, with the float involving the issuance of 11.11 million ordinary shares, representing 10% of the company’s share capital. A trading date has yet to be announced.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com