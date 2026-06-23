SINGAPORE - Foundation Healthcare Holdings, a ​Singapore-based private healthcare ⁠group backed by SeaTown, is seeking to raise S$242 million ($187 ‌million) through an initial public offering in Singapore, according to a term sheet seen by ​Reuters on Tuesday.

The company plans to price its shares at S$0.76 to S$0.92 apiece, ​which would ​give it a market capitalisation of about S$1.01 billion to S$1.20 billion. It is expected to list on the Singapore Exchange ⁠mainboard on July 8.

Here are more details:

* The IPO will include about S$118 million worth of shares allocated for cornerstone investors, who commit to buying shares ahead of the public offer.

* These investors include ​Amova Asset ‌Management Asia, Aregence Capital, ⁠Granite Asia, Hood ⁠River Capital Management, International Finance Corporation, Lion Global Investors, Manulife Investment Management, Openspace Capital, ​RBC Global Asset Management and UBS, according to ‌the term sheet.

* The base offering totals ⁠about S$124 million, of which roughly S$117 million is earmarked for global investors, while around S$7 million will be offered to retail investors in Singapore.

* New shares will account for 41.4% of the offering, with the remaining 58.6% comprising existing shares sold by current investors.

* A representative for Foundation Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

* The company plans to use IPO proceeds to buy ‌or invest in Singapore clinical practices and medical centres, expand ⁠into new markets, and fund working capital.

* Its ​pro forma profit rose 41.5% to S$48.4 million in 2025, while pro forma revenue climbed 32% to S$265.9 million, according to its draft prospectus.

* ​Foundation Healthcare runs ‌108 specialists, 74 clinics, and four medical centres in ⁠Singapore.

($1 = 1.2937 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting ​by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)