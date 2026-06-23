Doha: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced Monday its participation in the USD 380 million Series D funding round of Nearfield Instruments, a leader in advanced semiconductor 3D metrology and process control.

The Series D round was led by Fidelity Management and Research Company, alongside Temasek, Walden Catalyst Ventures, Innovation Industries, M&G Investments, Invest-NL, TNO Ventures and ING and values Nearfield Instruments at USD 1.6 billion.

The oversubscribed round represents the largest ever deep-tech funding round in the Netherlands.

The funding will serve to accelerate Nearfield Instruments' innovation roadmap, establish worldwide Applications Centers of Excellence, expand production capacity, strengthen its global customer support organization, and deepen collaborative R&D with leading semiconductor manufacturers.

Nearfield Instruments provides the metrology and inspection solutions needed to control advanced semiconductor processes, improve yield and ensure manufacturability.

As AI continues to grow, the company plays a central role in making the next generation of AI computing scalable, energy-efficient and reliable.

QIA's investment aligns with its focus on identifying and supporting market-leading, technology-enabled businesses with strong growth potential across the full AI stack.

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