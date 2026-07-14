National Bank of Oman (NBO) posted a 14.9% YoY increase in preliminary net profit to OMR 39.1 million ($10.4 million) for the first six months of 2026.

Net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose 11.6% to OMR59.55 million.

As of June 30, 2026, total assets stood at OMR6.22 billion, up 13.1%. Net loans and advances, including Islamic financing assets, increased 9.2% to OMR4.44 billion, while customer deposits rose 9.3% to OMR4.59 billion.

The bank recorded net impairment charges of OMR9.81 million, up 38.2%.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com