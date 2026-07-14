Etihad Credit Bureau has integrated verified data from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and Nafis into its credit information products, strengthening income assessment and broadening the information available through the Individual Credit Report.

The digital integration between Etihad Credit Bureau, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and the Nafis programme aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the flow of financial, credit, and government support data.

The collaboration leverages data exchange and analytics aligned with national priorities by integrating financial and credit information with government support data, while adhering to the highest standards of data security and transparency.

Together, these enhancements provide lenders with a more comprehensive and accurate view of an individual's verified income. By incorporating pension income and eligible Nafis support alongside salary information, the updates may positively influence the assessment of an individual's Income Utilization Ratio (IUR), potentially improving access for eligible individuals to a broader range of financial products and credit facilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Marwan Ahmed Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said, “The inclusion of verified Pension income and Nafis financial support data within our credit information products marks an important enhancement to the way income is assessed. By recognising pension income and applicable Nafis financial support alongside existing salary data, financial institutions can form a more complete view of an individual’s steady financial income and make better-informed credit decisions which will help UAE nationals to be better assessed by financial institutions to determine their eligibility to access and structure financial products and facilities based on a fuller understanding of their verified income.”

Faras Abdul Kareem Al Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, said, “Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects our commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and leveraging data to support evidence-based decision-making. By enhancing our data integration and analytics capabilities, we can gain deeper insights into citizens’ needs and develop more proactive, impactful initiatives that contribute to their long-term financial well-being. This partnership aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision of fostering a sustainable and integrated Financial Sustainability ecosystem that empowers individuals and supports national development priorities.”

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said, “Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects our shared commitment to supporting Emirati talent by enhancing the quality of financial and credit data. This contributes to greater financial transparency and enables a deeper assessment of the impact of Nafis support on the financial stability of beneficiaries. Incorporating Nafis support data into credit reports provides financial institutions with a clearer view of citizens’ financial positions, helping them make more accurate assessments of their ability to meet financial obligations. We look forward to the role this collaboration will play in strengthening our joint efforts to support our national talent.”

These integrations reflect Etihad Credit Bureau’s continued collaboration with government entities to enrich its credit information products, improve the quality and breadth of information available to financial institutions, and support a more robust and efficient financial ecosystem in the UAE.