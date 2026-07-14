Sohar International Bank (BKSB), rated BAA3 by Moody’s (Stable), has launched a 150 million Omani rial ($390 million) rights issue, with the subscription period running from July 21 until July 26.

The bank will issue 1,059 million shares at a price of OMR 0.141/share.

The final allotment date is July 28, with a listing on July 30.

The Oman bank said the capital raise will strengthen its Tier 1 capital base and overall capital adequacy.

Sohar International and Oman Investment Bank are the issue managers and the financial advisors.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com