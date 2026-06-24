Armenia-based Unibank has launched a new AMD 9 billion ($24.5 million) perpetual bond offering with a 13.25% yield, following the successful placement of the country’s first-ever perpetual bonds last year.

The new bond issuance is available exclusively to the bank’s shareholders. Investors seeking access to the perpetual bonds must either be existing shareholders of the Bank or may become eligible by participating in Unibank’s ongoing AMD 3.9 billion ordinary share offering.

“We continue to focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders. By becoming Unibank shareholders, investors gain exclusive access to perpetual bonds with a 13.25% annual yield, making them one of the most attractive offerings on the market, while also benefiting from long-term capital appreciation and dividend opportunities,” said Mesrop Hakobyan, Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank.

Supported by rapid digital growth and strong customer recognition, Unibank became Armenia’s first bank to complete an IPO on Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) in 2015. Since then, the bank has demonstrated solid shareholder returns, with its share price increasing by 70% and dividends for 2024 nearly doubling year-on-year to AMD 7.8 billion.

Unibank reported a net profit of 9.8 billion in 2025. The bank serves around 30% of Armenia’s banking population, ranks among the country’s top five banks by POS lending volume, and holds a leading position by number of POS loans issued. This growth has been supported by Unibank’s strong focus on innovation. The bank was the first in Armenia to implement an AI-driven credit scoring platform, which processes around 600 000 unsecured loan applications annually.

“AI is becoming a key competitive factor in banking. McKinsey estimates that generative AI could add $200 billion to $340 billion in value annually to the global banking sector. Unibank stands out in Armenia through its early large-scale adoption of AI solutions, strengthening operational efficiency and risk management capabilities,” said Rouben Indjikian, Professor of Economics, Business and Management at Webster University Geneva Campus.

Moody's Ratings affirmed Unibank B1 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings and maintained the stable outlook. The affirmation of the ratings reflects Unibank’s materially improved asset quality, robust profitability and limited reliance on market funding.