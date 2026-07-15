Emirates has strengthened its presence in Ghana with the launch of four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Accra, increasing its schedule to 11 services a week.

The first of the new flights, EK789, landed at Accra International Airport this weekend, reflecting growing demand for travel and enhanced global connectivity.

Operating every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the new service complements the airline's daily flight and introduces an early morning arrival to improve connections from key markets including India, the US, the UK and Germany.

Outbound services also provide convenient links to destinations across Asia, Australia, Saudi Arabia and North America via Dubai.

Salem Almana, Emirates' Country Manager for Ghana, said: "The arrival of this additional service reaffirms our long-term commitment to Ghana, a market that has played an important role in Emirates' African network for more than two decades. As travel demand continues to grow, we are pleased to offer our customers greater flexibility and more choice, underpinned by Emirates’ world-renowned inflight experience and hospitality.”

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited said: “The introduction of Emirates' additional Dubai–Accra service is a strong endorsement of Ghana's growing aviation sector and the increasing demand for international connectivity. It is encouraging to see Emirates, a long-standing airline partner, continue to expand its operations in Ghana, providing passengers with more travel options while supporting the movement of people, goods and investment. At Ghana Airports Company Limited, we remain committed to working closely with Emirates and all our airline partners to strengthen connectivity, enhance the passenger experience and position Accra International Airport as a preferred gateway to West Africa.”

Emirates, which began serving Ghana in 2004, said the expanded schedule will further support tourism, business travel and trade.

The additional flights are operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering First, Business and Economy Class cabins, along with the airline's award-winning onboard services and entertainment.

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