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PARIS - Saudi startup Riyadh Air is studying the purchase of between 25 and 30 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners by exercising most of its contractual options with the U.S. planemaker, and may also top up its Airbus order book, industry sources said.
The carrier, which last month staged its first commercial revenue flight, ordered up to 72 Boeing Dreamliners in 2023, including 39 definitive orders and options for a further 33.
An announcement that Riyadh Air is converting the bulk of those options into outright purchases could come as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, the sources said, though they cautioned that details were still being discussed.
Riyadh Air and Boeing both declined to comment.
Riyadh Air also has 25 Airbus A350-1000 long-haul jets on order along with options for another 25. Industry sources say some of those may also be converted into firm orders. Airbus declined comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)