PARIS - Saudi startup Riyadh Air ‌is studying the purchase of between 25 and ​30 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners by exercising most ​of its contractual ​options with the U.S. planemaker, and may also top up its ⁠Airbus order book, industry sources said.

The carrier, which last month staged its first commercial revenue flight, ordered up to ​72 ‌Boeing Dreamliners in ⁠2023, including ⁠39 definitive orders and options for a further ​33.

An announcement that ‌Riyadh Air is converting ⁠the bulk of those options into outright purchases could come as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, the sources said, though they cautioned that details were still being discussed.

Riyadh Air and Boeing both declined to comment.

Riyadh ‌Air also has 25 Airbus A350-1000 long-haul ⁠jets on order along with ​options for another 25. Industry sources say some of those may also ​be converted ‌into firm orders. Airbus declined ⁠comment.

(Reporting by Tim ​Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)