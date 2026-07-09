Abha International Airport, operated by Cluster2 Airports, has achieved a new operational milestone after handling more than 130 flights in a single day on July 5.

The record included 117 domestic and 15 international flights, marking the highest daily flight volume in the airport’s history.

Cluster2 Airports attributed the achievement to rising travel demand, efficient operational systems and increased visitor numbers during the summer season, driven by the region’s events, natural landscapes and cultural attractions.

The cluster said the achievement supports the objectives of the Aviation Programme under Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to expand airport capacity, enhance passenger services and improve operational standards across the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

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