The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) have announced that VDX, the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport, has received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations.

Officially registered as VDX under the GCAA certification process, the facility is the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport to receive regulatory certification, paving the way for the future commencement of commercial Air Taxi services in Dubai.

VDX will serve as the first and primary hub within Dubai’s planned Air Taxi network, with three additional vertiports currently under development. The network and vertiports are being developed by Skyports in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The certification followed a comprehensive GCAA assessment covering the vertiport’s infrastructure, physical characteristics, operational procedures, safety management arrangements, emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

This landmark achievement reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in aviation, innovation and Advanced Air Mobility. It reflects the country’s ability to translate ambitious national visions into safe, regulated and future-ready infrastructure.

The certification supports the objectives of “We the UAE 2031” and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by advancing innovation, attracting investment, supporting economic diversification and enabling sustainable mobility solutions.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “The certification of the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport is a historic achievement for the UAE and a defining moment for the future of aviation.

It reflects the vision of our leadership, the maturity of our regulatory system and our national capability to enable innovation while maintaining the highest levels of safety. The UAE is not only preparing for the future of aviation; it is actively shaping it and establishing new international benchmarks for Advanced Air Mobility.”

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General – Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA, said, “The certification of VDX represents far more than the approval of a new aviation facility; it demonstrates the UAE’s ability to establish a robust regulatory framework for emerging aviation technologies while maintaining the highest standards of safety and oversight. This achievement reflects the GCAA’s commitment to enabling innovation through proactive regulation, rigorous certification processes and close collaboration with industry partners.”

Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure, said, “This certification is a defining moment for Advanced Air Mobility, demonstrating that the infrastructure, operational standards and regulatory frameworks required for commercial eVTOL services are now a reality. With VDX now certified and construction of the wider Dubai Air Taxi Network progressing at pace, we are one step closer to launching commercial air taxi operations, and unlocking a new era of safe, efficient and sustainable urban transport."

VDX includes two dedicated take-off and landing areas, rapid charging infrastructure for electric aircraft and high throughput passenger facilities. The four-storey facility spans approximately 3,100 square metres and can accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually once commercial operations commence.

The certification reflects the strong collaboration between the GCAA, Dubai’s RTA, Skyports and other strategic partners involved in developing Dubai’s future Air Taxi ecosystem.

Through this milestone, the UAE continues to demonstrate its commitment to aviation safety, sustainable mobility and responsible innovation, while strengthening its role in shaping the future of global transportation.