flynas, a leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East, has launched its first direct flights between Jeddah and Rabat, marking an expansion of its African network and strengthening air links between Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

The inaugural ceremony took place at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on July 4, attended by representatives from flynas and Jeddah Airports Company, with passengers on the first flight receiving commemorative gifts.

The airline will operate a weekly direct service on the Jeddah–Rabat route, complementing its existing three-weekly flights to Casablanca, launched in 2023.

The expansion aims to increase travel options and meet rising demand for connectivity between the two countries, supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchange while reinforcing flynas’ growing regional footprint across Africa and the Middle East.

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