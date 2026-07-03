Muscat - An international consortium of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) specialists, headed by GUAMobility, has been mandated by the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Oman Logistics Centre (OLC), to design the National Advanced Air Mobility Strategy of the Sultanate of Oman.

French-quartered GUAMobility made the announcement in a post on Wednesday.

Describing the mandate as a “historic milestone for the future of Advanced Air Mobility in Oman”, the consultancy firm said the award came during a national forum on AAM hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority in Muscat late last month.

According to experts, the GUAMobility-led team will develop Oman’s overarching roadmap for the safe, phased and commercially viable introduction of next-generation aviation technologies.

The assignment typically encompasses assessing Oman’s market potential, identifying priority use cases (such as passenger mobility, logistics, emergency medical services, infrastructure inspection and oil and gas operations), formulating regulatory and certification frameworks in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority, planning supporting infrastructure including vertiports and airspace management systems, evaluating investment and business models, recommending workforce development initiatives and establishing an implementation roadmap with short-, medium- and long-term milestones.

GUAMobility is supported by a multidisciplinary network of international partners, each contributing specialised expertise to the development of Oman’s National Advanced Air Mobility Strategy.

These include GIS HUB in geospatial intelligence and analytics; Innovitech in innovation consultancy; DTA International in digital transformation; EGIS in engineering consultancy; SETEC in infrastructure engineering; FRACS in aviation safety; CGX in geospatial solutions; JADE ADVISORY in strategic advisory services; MIXHIVE in innovation ecosystems; and LUNA in future mobility solutions. Oman has articulated an ambitious vision to position itself as a regional pioneer in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) by building a safe, innovation-driven and commercially viable ecosystem that complements the Sultanate of Oman’s broader transport, logistics and economic diversification goals.

Led by the CAA, the national strategy seeks to establish enabling regulations, modern airspace management systems, vertiport infrastructure and operational frameworks that support the deployment of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft for passenger transport, cargo logistics, emergency medical services, search and rescue, infrastructure inspection; and oil and gas operations.

As this vision has gathered momentum, it has catalysed the emergence of a growing ecosystem of local and international technology companies, aviation consultants, engineering firms, infrastructure specialists, geospatial solution providers, drone operators, digital platform developers, training institutions and research organisations.

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