SALALAH: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday launched the 'Sharaka' initiative, aimed at strengthening knowledge integration between government and private sector institutions through training and developmental programmes based on the exchange of national expertise. This initiative contributes to the development of national competencies and the enhancement of human resource efficiency across various administrative and technical fields.

The initiative comprises four specialised workshops to be conducted throughout the current year, addressing a range of themes aligned with institutional development needs. This reflects the Authority's commitment to investing in human capital and entrenching a culture of continuous learning, facilitated by expert lectures delivered by a cadre of national professionals from various government, civilian, military and security institutions, alongside private sector entities in Dhofar Governorate.

The initiative commenced its programme with a workshop entitled 'Strategic Communication Planning', which covered the concepts of institutional communication, media planning tools and the role of strategic communication in supporting institutional and developmental objectives.

The programme also included an orientation tour of the Meteorology Exhibition, during which participants were acquainted with the latest monitoring and analytical technologies employed to support aviation safety and prepare weather forecasts.

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