ABUJA - The currencies of Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Kenya are expected to be little changed in the next week to ​Thursday, while Ghana's ⁠may remain under pressure, traders said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is likely to be supported by ‌central bank dollar sales.

The naira was quoted at 1,375 to the U.S. currency on the official market ​on Thursday, compared with 1,377 a week earlier.

The currency was changing hands at 1,395 to the dollar ​in street trading.

"I ​expect rates to trade between 1,375 to 1,380 naira next week," one trader said. "We have seen sell pressure from people taking half-year profits. But that ⁠exit has tapered down."

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is seen trading stable as hard-currency appetite has slowed.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,690/3,700.

A trader said dollar appetite from both interbank players and importers had tapered off.

"We anticipate ​a fairly ‌stable market because ⁠of that deceleration in ⁠appetite, which we think is driven by the dynamics in the energy market," he said.

He said ​the local unit was likely to swing in the 3,650-3,670 ‌against the dollar range in the coming days.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's ⁠kwacha will probably hold steady, helped by improving mining output and rising foreign exchange inflows.

On Thursday the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer was quoted at 18.45 per dollar from 18.20 a week ago.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to continue a long-running stable trend.

Commercial banks traded the shilling at 129.15/25 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 129.45/65.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi could stay under pressure due to a resurgence in corporate dollar demand and reduced central bank support.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 11.34 to ‌the dollar on Thursday, compared to 11.20 a week earlier.

"The ⁠currency is likely to slide steadily against the greenback in ​the coming sessions as corporate FX demand for imports and dividend repatriation rebuilds," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana.

"The central bank plans to intermediate less FX ​in July ($1 billion) after ‌supplying an additional $811 million beyond its targeted $1.2 billion in June," he ⁠added.