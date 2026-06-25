LUSAKA - The currencies of Zambia and Kenya are likely to be little changed in ​the next week ⁠to Thursday, while those of Ghana and Uganda may weaken ‌slightly, traders said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha should draw support from hard-currency sales by local companies to ​meet their month-end obligations.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 18.20 per dollar, ​from 18.05 ​a week ago.

"In the coming sessions the local unit might receive some support from month-end local-currency obligations, which should bolster ⁠liquidity," Access Bank said in a note.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is also expected to hold steady against the dollar.

Commercial banks traded the shilling at 129.45/65 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 129.55/75.

GHANA

Ghana's ​cedi could ‌either trade around ⁠its current levels ⁠or weaken slightly, as corporate dollar demand has picked up.

LSEG data showed the ​cedi at 11.20 to the dollar, compared to ‌11.15 a week earlier.

"The currency is ⁠likely to remain range-bound in the coming week, as mining-sector FX receipts broadly offset rebounding demand from the energy sector," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana.

Another trader expected the cedi to lose a little ground due to strong dollar demand on the interbank market.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is seen trading with a weakening tone on the back of higher month-end foreign-currency demand from ‌importers in sectors like manufacturing.

"We are seeing some ⁠moderate pressure (on the shilling) ... from this demand wave," ​a trader said, adding the currency would likely swing in the 3,680-3,720 range in the coming days.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at ​3,695/3,705 to ‌the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of ⁠3,645/3,655.