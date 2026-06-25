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LUSAKA - The currencies of Zambia and Kenya are likely to be little changed in the next week to Thursday, while those of Ghana and Uganda may weaken slightly, traders said.
ZAMBIA
Zambia's kwacha should draw support from hard-currency sales by local companies to meet their month-end obligations.
On Thursday commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 18.20 per dollar, from 18.05 a week ago.
"In the coming sessions the local unit might receive some support from month-end local-currency obligations, which should bolster liquidity," Access Bank said in a note.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is also expected to hold steady against the dollar.
Commercial banks traded the shilling at 129.45/65 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 129.55/75.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could either trade around its current levels or weaken slightly, as corporate dollar demand has picked up.
LSEG data showed the cedi at 11.20 to the dollar, compared to 11.15 a week earlier.
"The currency is likely to remain range-bound in the coming week, as mining-sector FX receipts broadly offset rebounding demand from the energy sector," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana.
Another trader expected the cedi to lose a little ground due to strong dollar demand on the interbank market.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is seen trading with a weakening tone on the back of higher month-end foreign-currency demand from importers in sectors like manufacturing.
"We are seeing some moderate pressure (on the shilling) ... from this demand wave," a trader said, adding the currency would likely swing in the 3,680-3,720 range in the coming days.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,645/3,655.