ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast is aiming to increase its cotton production by almost 29% ​to about 400,000 metric ⁠tons in the 2026/27 season, the cotton ginners' association ‌said on Wednesday. The world's top cocoa-producing nation was among Africa's leading cotton ​exporters before civil war broke out in 2002.

"During this new season, ​the cotton ​sector will aim to reach the 400,000-metric-ton mark," Executive Director Brou Kouakou told Reuters, adding that the sector's goal ⁠is to gradually reach 600,000 tons by 2030. Cotton output fell to 310,398 tons in the 2025/26 season from 311,029 tons in 2024/25, he said, as bad weather conditions impacted farmers' intentions ​to ‌plant the crop. ⁠The number ⁠of growers fell to about 80,000 in 2025/26 from about 100,000 growers in ​2024/25.

"Low rainfall was recorded during the ‌planting period, particularly in June (of the previous ⁠season), which in some areas compromised proper crop establishment," he said. Ivory Coast's cotton season runs May to April, with sowing May to June, harvesting October to January, and ginning and marketing from November to April.

However, Kouakou said that Ivory Coast had managed to increase its cotton yield to 1,145 kg per hectare in the 2025/26 season from 871 kg ‌per hectare in 2024/25.

He also said the Middle ⁠East conflict has led to an ​increase in the cost of production, with soaring fuel prices particularly impacting agricultural inputs including fertilisers and pesticides.

Meanwhile, disruptions in international maritime ​transport are lengthening ‌export times for Ivorian fiber and increasing the ⁠cost of storage.