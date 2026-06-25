On 19 June 2026, PG Bison achieved a significant milestone with the production of the first board from its newly commissioned Melamine Faced Board (MFB) press at its Ugie manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape. This brings the company’s total installed MFB capacity to eight presses.



The new Ugie press was commissioned twelve days ahead of schedule and forms part of PG Bison’s broader objective to expand local manufacturing capacity, improve operational flexibility and strengthen supply assurance for customers across South Africa and the African continent.

Another MFB press is scheduled for commissioning in the first half of 2027 at PG Bison’s Mkhondo manufacturing site, which, together with the new Ugie MFB press, will meaningfully increase PG Bison’s upgrading capacity and support its commitment to inspiring and enabling beautiful spaces.

Following the successful launch of PG Bison’s Gallery 5 range in late 2025, demand for PG Bison’s decorative product portfolio has continued to grow. The added upgrading capacity will support improved availability of key PG Bison products, including BisonLam, MelaWood, MelaWood SupaTexture and the new Monteo+ range, which is important ahead of the upcoming peak trading period. By increasing capacity at this time, PG Bison is strengthening local supply chains and supporting customers with trend-leading, high-quality, locally manufactured decorative panel products.

The new Ugie MFB press also supports the objectives of the South African Furniture Industry Master Plan and the Forestry Master Plan by enabling greater localisation, improving the competitiveness of the local value chains and reducing reliance on imported products.

Gerhard Victor, CEO of PG Bison, said that this latest investment reflects the company’s confidence in the growth it is experiencing across South Africa and other African markets.

“Our ongoing investments demonstrate our commitment to South Africa’s economy, localisation and job creation,” said Victor. “By commissioning this new MFB press at Ugie, we are strengthening our ability to meet growing demand with high-quality, locally manufactured products. This expansion also supports our broader African growth ambitions and aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area by encouraging regional trade and reducing dependency on non-African imports.”

“Our investments are about building for the future,” added Victor. “The new Ugie MFB press ensures that PG Bison continues to support its customers, the industry and the wider African market with locally manufactured, high-quality decorative panel products.”

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