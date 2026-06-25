Arab Finance: Misr Cement Qena outlined its plan to boost reliance on alternative fuels at its Qena and Minya plants to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve environmental sustainability, according to a bourse filing.

As part of the plan's first phase, the company aims to invest between EGP 350 million and EGP 400 million per plant.

Moreover, the EGX-listed firm has contracted to implement solar energy projects under the independent power producer (IPP) model.

The executing company shall bear the full cost for construction and operation, while the group's obligations are limited to purchasing the generated electricity as per the contractual terms.

Through these initiatives, the group seeks to increase the contribution of alternative fuels and clean energy to its energy mix, while cutting carbon emissions, improving competitiveness, and expanding access to local and export markets.

Misr Cement Qena was announced on Forbes Middle East’s list for Egypt’s 50 most valuable companies in 2026.