Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has released its quarterly performance report on precious metals investment funds, highlighting continued growth in gold and silver funds through 25 June 2026, driven by a rising investor base and expanding product offerings.

According to the report, the combined net assets of gold and silver investment funds increased to EGP 9.35bn in June 2026, up from approximately EGP 9.28bn at the end of March.

The investor base also expanded significantly, with the number of clients rising to around 329,000 in June from 289,000 three months earlier, representing growth of 14%. The divs reflect sustained demand for a relatively new investment product in the Egyptian market.

The report showed that retail investors account for 71% of total investors, while institutional investors represent the remaining 29%. Among individual investors, males account for 83% of clients, compared with 17% for females.

Young investors continue to dominate the market. Those aged between 20 and 30 represent the largest segment at 39.4%, followed by investors aged between 30 and 40 at 32%, meaning that more than 70% of investors are between the ages of 20 and 40. The report said this reflects the growing appeal of precious metals funds among younger investors. Greater Cairo accounted for the largest share of investors across these funds.

Gold investment funds alone attracted approximately 306,500 investors across seven funds by the end of June, with total assets reaching EGP 9.2bn.

The report also highlighted the continued diversification of investment products, supported by the launch of new gold and silver funds during the second quarter of the year, providing investors with a wider range of investment opportunities and greater scope for portfolio diversification.

The silver investment segment was launched for the first time during the second quarter of 2026 with the introduction of Egypt’s first two silver investment funds. Together, the funds accumulated assets worth EGP 146.1m from around 22,300 investors.

Islam Azzam, Chairperson of the FRA, said the positive performance reflects growing investor confidence and the continued development of Egypt’s precious metals investment fund market.

He added that the market is playing an increasingly important role in providing diversified investment instruments that meet the needs of different investor segments, supporting the FRA’s efforts to deepen non-banking financial markets and enhance their attractiveness.

Azzam also noted that more than 70% of investors in gold and silver funds are between the ages of 20 and 40, underscoring younger investors’ preference for innovative investment products. He said this highlights the importance of accelerating the adoption of financial technology, developing new investment products, and continuing to strengthen transparency, market efficiency, and investor protection in line with the FRA’s evolving regulatory framework.

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