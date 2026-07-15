BISHKEK - Kyrgyzstan's government on Tuesday indefinitely banned exports of gasoline, ​diesel fuel ⁠and oil, in response to fuel shortages in Russia, ‌from which the Central Asian country sources the vast majority of ​its fuel needs.

The decree, dated Monday but published on Tuesday, bans exports "until ​such time ​as the domestic market is saturated."

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country of around 7 million, imports more than ⁠90% of its petroleum products from Russia, where Ukrainian strikes against oil refineries have caused acute shortages.

Reuters on Monday reported that jet fuel exports by rail to Central ​Asia and ‌Afghanistan slumped by ⁠more than ⁠92% in June from May to just 3,800 metric tons, while ​supplies of gasoline dropped by 34% ‌to 99,300 tons.

Kyrgyzstan has appealed to ⁠neighbours for help in making up for Russian fuel supplies, and its government has said it has signed contracts for diesel and jet fuel with Belarus and China.

Last week, Tajikistan's energy minister said the Central Asian country, which also sources most of its fuel from Russia, had 60 days of fuel reserves, ‌and was seeking fresh supplies from nearby countries.

Like other ⁠Central Asian countries, whose economies are closely ​intertwined with Russia's, Kyrgyzstan has suffered periodic inflationary shocks since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also becoming a ​principal clearinghouse ‌for trade with Russia redirected by Western ⁠sanctions.

(Reporting by Aigerim Turgunbaeva, ​Writing by Felix Light, Editing by Louise Heavens)